I’m from Indiana. Myself, my young adult son and his girlfriend were recently visiting your beautiful state on a short vacation.
Our first day we rafted the Arkansas River in Cañon City.
The next morning we visited the Royal Gorge Bridge and then headed north through the mountains towards finally Breckenridge.
On our way out of Buena Vista we stopped at the Loves country store for gas and snacks. I let the kids handle that while I went over to the sidewalk and laid down. The warm concrete felt good on my sore back.
I was there maybe 5 minutes and then got up and headed to the car. Before we pulled away I thought I better use the restroom as I didn’t know when we could stop again.
Walking in, I noticed I didn’t have my wallet. Anyone that has ever lost their wallet knows what a horrible feeling that is I went back to the car and we absolutely tore it apart looking for it.
No wallet. Then I remembered I laid down so I hurried over to the spot but still no wallet.
Depression was setting in. I had a good amount of cash as well as my bank cards and ID in it. No way to pay for anything or ID to fly home with if I didn’t find it.
Then as I was walking away, a man getting in his car maybe 40 yards away shouted, “Hey, did you lose your wallet? A lady found it on the concrete and turned it in. They have it in the safe inside.”
What an incredible relief. I wish more than anything I knew who she was, I would certainly send her flowers. With all the bad things going on in the world today, this lady not only saved our wonderful mini-Colorado vacation, but restored my faith that there are still good honest people out there.
We were so blessed to find one of them in Buena Vista. Please feel free to print this in your newspaper on the chance that she might see it.
Randy Troth,
Indianapolis, Ind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.