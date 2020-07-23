We just returned from enjoying a three week vacation in the Buena Vista area.
We really appreciated the businesses that enforced social distancing and tried to keep their shoppers safe. It allowed us to relax and spend a little more time and money in the shops. Also, having encountered a couple issues that potentially would have ruined our vacation we will not forget the caring people in town who made recommendations and offered their expertise and local knowledge.
Finally a thank you to this newspaper for being such a great community and vacation resource in these quarantimes.
Jim Welton
San Antonio, Texas
