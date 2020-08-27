Marge and I wish to express our support for Hannah Hannah in her pursuit to be elected as a Chaffee County Commissioner. We have seen and heard from Hannah in five different settings, including a personal meeting in our home.
A key takeaway from Hannah is that our local government needs to be streamlined.
Further, Hannah believes the laws and language being used have consequences that may impede some of our constitutional rights.
Common sense tells us that local government coffers may come up short, therefore our elected official should be telegraphing how they plan to streamline budgets in order to make ends meet.
The free markets can solve a lot of issues, but when a government spends more than they take in it falls as a tax on all of us.
So what to do? Hannah believes we need to lessen bureaucracy. We do not need to pay for outside groups to identify our future.
She believes the Commissioner’s job is to personally meet and listen to their constituents before negotiating solutions, and being transparent about the consequences.
Hannah’s strong support of law and order, our local police and sheriff, is of great signigicance.
Marge and Dick Allen
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.