Sometimes in local elections, the abilities of a candidate are more important than the candidate’s political affiliation.
Such is the case in the district attorney’s election for the 11th Judicial District.
Recently the sheriff’s for Fremont, Custer and Park counties, who I believe are all Republicans, have endorsed incumbent district attorney Kaitlin Turner, who is a Democrat.
Q: Why would these sheriffs endorsed her? A: Because she gets the job done.
In response, the Republican Central Committee has suggested that their candidate, who previously has been found to have committed an ethical violation while in private practice, could do just as well.
Setting aside the fact that a district attorney must possess the highest ethical standards, it begs the question why the electorate should choose someone who might do just as well as opposed to someone who has proven herself.
These sheriffs, who must work with the district attorney’s office on virtually a daily basis, are more concerned for the safety and well being of their communities than they are partisan politics.
These sheriffs get it. How come the Republican Central Committee doesn’t get it?
Rocco Meconi
Florence
