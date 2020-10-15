I awoke this morning to see we have been victims to the same political sign thieves described in other letters. We have lost, like so many, our sign of support for Keith Baker and our “We believe” sign.
It also appears that others in our neighborhood have lost theirs as well. I assume these have been stolen by supporters of the opposition.
It saddens me to think that my BV neighbors would do such a thing.
I think it is high time that the opposition candidates or their local representatives should stand up against these actions and denounce the perpetrators.
If they cannot find their way to do so, it will be like the last presidential debate when Trump could not denounce white supremacists, and do not deserve anyone’s vote.
Randy & Maartje Potterton
Buena Vista
