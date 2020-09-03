Mr. Trump’s accomplishments are numerous:
- Confirmation of federal judges.
- Support of the unborn.
- Support of 2nd amendment rights.
- Exposing the mendacious, illegal, and actively hostile policies of the Chinese Communist government toward the U.S.
- Reduction in federal regulation.
- Reduction in federal taxes.
- Reduction in unemployment across all ethnic and societal categories (prior to the onset of the pandemic--current evidence of recovery)
- Multiple sanctions against Russia (See Brookings Inst. Report, 2017-2019).
- Reducing our presence in the Middle East.
- Canceling the Iran agreement.
- Attempts at establishing dialog with North Korea.
- Continued vigorous support of Israel.
- Support of national immigration policy including enforcement and limitation.
There is probably more, but no need for any more detail, just now.
The point is that all of the puerile, nasty ad hominem attacks visited on Mr. Trump can’t change what he has done. He is a businessman whose management style and frequent off-the-cuff remarks do, whether true or not, float ideas that the public might wish to consider.
Nuance, a word John Kerry is so fond of, has little worthwhile use in international affairs. Yes, he is brash, in-your-face and unlikely to abide foolishness.
His personal life, manner of dress, and acquaintances of dubious past behavior (such relationships often necessary in the business world and in the world of government negotiation) are irrelevant, and quite frankly none of my business. I voted for a leader, not a plaster saint. I already have a pastor.
The advice to stay home is just about as anti-U.S. Republic as I can imagine.
No, Mr. Zaring, I will not “sit this one out.” And when I vote, I must consider the alternatives – another lengthy discussion for another time.
The blind and vicious hatred exposed in Mr. Zaring’s letter is sad, uncivil and probably pathological. I wish him the best.
Bud Melton
Buena Vista
