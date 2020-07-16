We would like to say “Hats Off” to the many Buena Vista residents and visitors who show such care, concern and respect for all of us by wearing face coverings in public places. For those who are not yet in that habit, we hope you will reconsider.
Our merchants, restaurant workers, grocery store clerks, etc. are serving us faithfully in this precarious time.
We need to show our support and respect by the simple courtesy of wearing our face coverings when in their spaces.
Multiple credible studies are showing that COVID-19 spread can be reduced by the simple wearing of a face covering.
If you are already following the recommended protocol for wearing a face covering in public places, thank you.
If you are one of the folks who is not wearing a mask, we understand that you have your reasons. You are entitled to an opinion about feeling forced to wear a face covering in public.
It’s uncomfortable on so many levels.
What if there’s the smallest chance that it might protect your family, a child, friend or you from infection? Even a remote possibility makes it worthwhile.
So please, reconsider your reasons for not making this small sacrifice.
We promise to continue wearing our masks in consideration of your safety.
Roxie Campbell, Martha Bauman, Judy Edmands, Nancy Taylor and Jan Abbott,
Buena Vista
