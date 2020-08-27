I’m happy to endorse Keith Baker for re-election for Chaffee County Commissioner.
He is one of the first people I met after moving to BV over a decade ago through his helpful and friendly service at the Trailhead.
His past experience in the Navy and town and county government, and as executive director of Friends of Browns Canyon and past owner of the Trailhead in BV has served Chaffee County well.
He has been able to collaborate well with governmental and nongovernmental organizations. He does the hard work of researching issues and obtaining input from other counties’ experts as well as being accessible to locals for their input in person and via phone, email and social media, obtaining consensus as much as possible.
As a cyclist, cross-country skier and snowshoer, he is passionate about public lands. He cares deeply about affordable housing and also about expanding broadband, which has become much more important for remote learning and meetings during COVID-19.
He was instrumental in the repaving of CR 306 to make it safer for the increased volume of traffic that would be inevitable with the paving of the Gunnison side and in finding the funding to expand the paved bicycle lane to the forest boundary.
With the hard work of the Comprehensive Plan being close to completion, it is important to have continuity in the working group of commissioners as well as consistency in the county response to Covid-19. I am sure we will continue to benefit from his hard work and expertise if my friend is re-elected.
Linda Mulka
Buena Vista
