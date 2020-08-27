People may or may not know that Colorado is one of seven states in America where abortion is legal up to the moment of birth for any reason with no restrictions.
At 22 weeks, preborn babies can smile, recognize their mother’s voice, suck their thumbs, and they also feel pain.
Nov. 3, we can end late-term abortion by voting YES on Proposition 115. This measure allows exceptions for at-risk mothers and would not criminalize or penalize women in any way for having abortions.
It’s time for Colorado to stand up for women and children and join the 74% of Americans who agree that late-term abortion just goes too far.
Vote Yes on Prop 115..
Not registered to vote? Go to the website DueDateTooLate.com. You will find a link to take you to the Secretary of State site to verify that you are all set to vote in November.
Janine Giles, volunteer,
Due Date Too Late
