How can a person be a successful county commissioner if there has been no hands-on experience in the world of politics, be they local or national?
Life’s challenges are valuable opportunities for defining what a person stands for.
Hannah Hannah (real name by coincidental circumstances), has had to make tough choices. Those choices have shaped what she is willing to stand for.
She is in partnership with her brother to provide low income housing in inner cities. As a result, she knows how to work with citizens in high-risk communities and has helped establish security for those neighborhoods.
She works in the real estate business and therefore has those necessary business skills when dealing with people from various incomes and backgrounds.
Hannah has chosen to homeschool her two growing boys. She is making sure they learn how to think critically, appreciate history and understand economics.
Hannah is a product of ranching life in Colorado. Water, grazing and tax decisions in the county would be handled by Commissioner Hannah with first-hand knowledge.
Hannah’s experience is not in the political arena, but her life experience shows she is capable of the job as Chaffee County commissioner.
Bea Harnish
Buena Vista
