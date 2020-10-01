The first elective office Zachary Taylor, Ulysses S Grant, Dwight D Eisenhower, William Howard Taft, and Herbert Hoover ever held was President of the United States.
None was elected to a city council, or to a state legislature, or to Congress. And the newspapers claimed they didn’t have any experience.
Same with Donald Trump who blessed all Americans more than the four ‘career politicians’ before him! If you like the idea of ‘career politicians’ and trust them on the county level, vote for Keith Baker.
If you’d prefer one who owes nobody anything, who is not in the pocket of any special interests groups (Oh, it happens on the local level!), then vote for Hannah Hannah.
She isn’t taking marching orders from anybody. She cares for us all.
At least learn what she stands for at
Nat Weeks
Buena Vista
