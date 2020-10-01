Considering over 50% of our body is composed of water, clean water is our most precious commodity. It’s fool-hearty to enable Nestlé’s encroachment, a multi-billion corporation that sells our water for profit.
I am currently transitioning from Missouri to Colorado. My draw to Colorado was its environmental beauty, and a healthier populace. I considered this a state proactive in its decisions, one to consider its future needs.
In Missouri, half of the population’s drinking water comes from the Missouri River. Per EPA mandate, our annual reports continually inform us our drinking water is over-treated and out of compliance, and it tastes horrible.
In Colorao, our well water is wonderful, although our water rights are limited to household needs, as in no garden. Years ago, all of Howard’s ponds were either drained entirely or breached to half their volume to facilitate more water flow to the Arkansas River and on to Kansas. Nestlé’s water grab is personal.
I encourage our county commissioners and citizens to study our history of water wars. Colorado and Kansas have been fighting about water for over a century.
While in 1907 the Supreme Court ruled in Colorado’s favor, ever since they have time and again sided with Kansas, now well established as the breadbasket of our nation. They gained more water flow and received millions in settlements due to Colorado’s overuse.
Kansas is also struggling with the Ogallala Aquifer decline. Our nation’s largest aquifer, spanning across parts of 8 states has depleted up to 60%.
Estimates are it is dropping 2 feet while only replenishing 3 inches annually from rainfall and snow melt, clearly an unsustainable trajectory. With this diminishing resource, no doubt soon Kansas will look upstream.
Within Colorado we have an extensive history of fighting as water rich Western Colorado has negotiated with water poor Eastern Colorado.
An enormous quantity of water now flows eastward to heavily populated areas through extensive piping systems.
Downriver states demands are growing, vying for Colorado River flow.
Water fights will only escalate as we struggle with the damage and looming threat of climate change.
In the last 4 years alone, I have witnessed extensive drought, extreme weather, and wildfires threats from both directions – 2019 Decker and 2016 Hayden Pass.
Too much time has been wasted and much ground lost with meaningless debates. It’s now critical our leaders consider climate change when making all decisions.
Clearly, it is in our best interest to maintain control of our water. A business that shamelessly cozies up to our leaders for favorable decisions, doesn’t keep their promises, saddles us with plastic bottle pollution and sells our precious spring water for profit is not a good neighbor.
It’s short-sighted to renew our contract with Nestlé.
Given Colorado and our community’s growing population and increased risk of drought and wild fires, it is clearly in the best interest of our citizens to protect and preserve our precious water resource.
Joan Read
Howard
