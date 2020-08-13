I want my vote to count when I vote for President no matter which candidate I decide to support. The current Electoral College system doesn’t do that. The National Popular Vote does.
Colorado has the exciting opportunity to vote for Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote, this fall.
The National Popular Vote changes the way we elect our president from the current system that ignores millions of Americans (and plenty of Coloradans) to a new system where every vote matters. Count me in!
Colorado is one of 15 states plus Washington, D.C. that is already part of the National Popular Vote. Voters in our state now have to approve that decision.
Once enough states sign on, we get to finally elect our President the same way we elect every other candidate for office: the candidate who receives the most popular votes wins, and one person always equals one vote.
I can’t believe some people actually oppose this idea, but I guess you can’t convince everyone of anything.
Should we really stick with a system that throws out millions of votes and sometimes elects the presidential candidate who doesn’t even get the most votes across the country?
Let’s make sure every Coloradan’s voice matters by voting Yes on Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote this fall.
Diane Alexander
Buena Vista
