There is no shortage of amusing reasons to mock Trump. He is obese and lies about it. His hair is a pathetic and hilarious marvel of hair-spray engineering that no self-respecting man would be caught dead in.
He wears more makeup than Tammy Faye Bakker, applying it with a trowel before blaming energy-efficient lights for his bloated orange face.
He wears lifts in his shoes and suits so baggy that they would sleep four campers if converted to a tent.
He can’t open his mouth without telling a lie. He calls himself a genius, but his literacy level is so poor that, even given two tries, he was unable to correctly pronounce Yosemite while reading a prepared speech.
The guy is clearly a dimwitted goober floating through life on a river of unearned cash, and that is the nicest thing you can say about him.
Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, but the common diagnoses is wrong. The people that suffer from TDS are the people who somehow still see Trump as someone to admire and respect.
As a veteran, I find Trump to be thoroughly disgusting. In addition to being a moron, a racist, a misogynist, and a xenophobic bigot, he’s a transparent joke of a man, driven by his insecurities and controlled by his infantile emotional development.
He is a draft-dodger who pretends to respect the military and imagines himself a hero. He ignores information from U.S. intelligence agencies, instead deferring to his boss Putin at every opportunity.
He is a compulsive liar with an embarrassing tendency to run away like a child in the rare instances that he is meaningfully challenged on his constant lies.
Trump recently sent his best wishes to his jailed friend who just happens to be an accused perpetrator of a child sex trafficking ring.
Truly despicable, but it seems there really is no bar that is too low for some Trump supporters, including, apparently, supporting moral deviants such as accused pedophiles and child rapists.
I won’t speculate as to what might drive Trump to publicly express support for an accused child rapist, but it certainly is interesting.
Trump supporters, after nearly 4 years of this insulting and embarrassing idiocy, culminating with his abject failure of leadership regarding management of the pandemic and protection of the booming economy that he inherited from President Obama, it is time to admit that you made a mistake in 2016, and time to embrace your chance to do the right thing in 2020.
Don’t vote. Do us all a favor, and sit this one out.
Jeff Zaring
Buena Vista
