Keith was twice elected Trustee for Buena Vista leading on community development, trails, and transportation. He served as Executive Director for the Friends of Browns Canyon, which culminated in a successful National Monument designation. We are lucky to have such an outdoor gem protected in our back yard.
As Commissioner, Keith championed affordable, attainable, and workforce housing issues serving on the Chaffee County Housing Trust Board of Directors. Keith was instrumental in developing a shared vision for the county’s future with the creation of Envision Chaffee County.
Keith led on county transportation issues including working through the Chaffee County Transportation Advisory Board to better coordinate transportation between municipalities. Keith also worked to maximize benefit with the Cottonwood Pass construction project adding parking and trail access improvements.
Let’s re-elect Keith Baker as County Commissioner – a proven leader with a life-long history of service. A good listener and willing collaborator, Keith will bring integrity, experience and vision to a 2nd term.
Kate Shea
Buena Vista
