We are truly sad to say that the Fourth of July 2020 was one of the most disheartening, dejecting days so far this summer.
The first negative experience of the day was being alarmed by honking vehicles and loud noises, which we soon realized was some kind of unannounced parade.
We are not parade-lovers, but can happily refrain from dealing with them when they are organized, publicized events. In a normal summer, we never go into town on the Fourth, because it’s not our scene.
Saturday morning’s so-called parade did not give us the opportunity to remove ourselves from an unwelcome intrusion into our otherwise quiet neighborhood.
As we looked out to see what was going on, it was immediately evident that a political rally, poorly disguised as a parade, was injecting itself, uninvited, into our morning.
We did get to watch an equestrian struggle mightily to control her horse as it nervously sidestepped in our front yard.
As soon as it seemed that the final vehicle had passed by, we were alarmed to hear loud sirens arriving in the neighborhood.
We looked out our back window, to see a sheriff vehicle and two police vehicles with full lights and sirens pass by. We only hope that they were not, as appearances seemed to imply, part of the partisan parade.
The second negative experience of the day was watching from the corner on Main and U.S. 24, numerous parade vehicles passing by over and over, with one large white truck, flying a large American flag, rolling coal (E.N. – Intentionally causing thick, black diesel smoke to spew from the exhaust) every one of the four times he drove by.
One of those coal-rolling by-passes completely obfuscated the car behind him, so that the car driver could not have seen anything as he drove through the intersection.
Besides the fact that coal-rolling is illegal, that American flag must have been a mess after being engulfed in the sooty garbage.
The final negative experience of the day was seeing the obvious disrespect for those of us who chose to attend the candidate speeches at the stage behind the Roastery.
While it was wonderful to see a solid number of folks staunchly standing in the rain to hear the candidates speak, it was disheartening that a number of people, including some candidates, just couldn’t see fit to show their respect and consideration to others by wearing a mask.
Our freedom to participate in the democratic process is affected by those who show blatant disregard for our safety. For any candidate running for office during a global pandemic, your ability to lead is clearly demonstrated by wearing a mask when in public.
That simple action shows your constituency that you care about your community’s health and safety.
We love our beautiful little town, but it is sad to see the lines of division grow stronger every day.
We believe that our collective priority should always be to care for others and above all, be kind. We didn’t feel that vibe on July 4, 2020.
Nancy and Scott Anderson
Buena Vista
