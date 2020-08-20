Buena Vista Heritage wants to correct the misconceptions concerning our Fourth of July Event at Turner Farm.
This was done with Chaffee County Health guidelines with 40 people attending.
Because the event was outside and the performers were on the porch, the guests were spread out around on the lawn.
There was no political rally at this event.
Buena Vista Heritage is not involved in any politics. It was a successful event and we did our first concert on Aug. 7 at Turner Farm with 50 guests. We had another concert on Friday the 14th with 75 people in attendance.
It was the same social distancing and wearing of masks. We plan to have a concert on Friday nights through September, weather permitting.
This is an event to help Buena Vista Heritage survive the pandemic, which has limited our visitors to the Courthouse Museum and Depot.
We plan to have apple picking days with the same social distancing in the near future. Contact Buena Vista Heritage for information, as we have a large crop of Wealthy apples.
The other major misconception is that Buena Vista Heritage sponsored and organized the Fourth of July car parade (some on social media called it a patriotic parade).
This is absolutely not correct. We did not plan or participate in the parade.
Buena Vista Heritage is non-political, we want to emphasize the historic values of our area and our historic properties.
Thank you for your continued support of Buena Vista Heritage.
The Buena Vista Heritage board of directors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.