Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity is about to embark (following public health guidelines) on the construction of another home this summer.
We are working hard to meet the housing needs of this county and not just talk about those needs.
County Commissioner Keith Baker has been a strong, long time supporter of our efforts. Please follow his lead as we begin this new season of construction, this time in Poncha Springs.
We urgently need volunteers and donations to make this another successful build. You do not have to be a professional home builder, just have the willingness and desire to help a family obtain a home of their own. Every hour and every dollar goes a long way in making this happen.
Please contact Chaffee County Habitat at chaffeehabitat.org or 719-395-0482 and join us in having a great summer while helping others.
Mary Hay
Habitat volunteer, Salida
