I have had the pleasure of working with Keith Baker the last 4 years on the Colorado Counties Land Use and Natural Resources Steering Committee, as well as the Public Lands Steering Committee for CCI.
Commissioner Baker was always very engaged, and asked many questions that would pertain to the citizens of Chaffee County.
Keith Baker is a very dedicated public servant, and I would encourage the voters of Chaffee County to reelect Keith Baker as County Commissioner.
Tim Payne
Fremont County Commissioner
