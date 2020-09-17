Since 1976 I’ve seen many commissioners from both parties, some effective and some not.
Most folks here cherish our unique valley as verified by the large citizen involvement with Envision Chaffee County.
We don’t want to become Aspen, Vail or Summit County where only the wealthy can live. We want a community that believes in the betterment of all rather than letting a few folks profit from sprawl or poorly managed growth, which is inevitable, but we need it to be done responsibly doing minimum harm to our wildlife, landscapes, and natural resources.
The current commissioners have done a commendable job trying to devise a new Comprehensive Plan.
Nothing will be perfect.
Baker, Felt and Granzella have found an effective working relationship that should continue. I think the honesty, hard work, knowledge, commitment, experiences, community involvement, and ability to listen to all sides by Baker and Felt are traits that qualify them to be re-elected.
You don’t want to break up a winning team right now. With the virus, burn scars, dead trees, drought, challenging school schedules, lack of affordable housing for badly needed employees, stress on our small businesses, demands on our internet capabilities, and planning commission vacancies, we need commissioners who have lived a long time in our county, know its residents and business owners, have a network of people around the state and nation who they can call on for expertise or help, and whom we can trust.
For the greater good, please re-elect Baker and Felt.
Karen Dils
Buena Vista
