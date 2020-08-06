Yesterday I wanted to read a newspaper in the library.
I was told this was against regulations, so I had to settle for a paper that was in the lobby and then go outside to read it. The newspapers are laid out nicely on a table.
What is curious to me is that you can use a computer in the library for up to one hour.
Outside I saw license plates from Texas, California and Arizona whose occupants are from out of state and do not pay taxes can use a computer.
I find this strange.
David Hester
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.