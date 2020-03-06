Gib Gregg must be thrashing in his grave.
This paper, formally the Chaffee County Republican, and its editor, Gib Gregg, would never have stooped so low as to take an advertisement for a Democrat, as you have in your Feb. 27, edition from Mike Bloomberg.
In my opinion.
Marvin Douty
Buena Vista
