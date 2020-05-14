The Envision Forest Health Council thanks the community partners involved in creating the Central Colorado Wildfire special insert.
The 12-page section that appeared in Thursday’s Mountain Mail and Chaffee County Times newspaper editions in both Salida and Buena Vista last week provides essential information to help our communities prepare for severe wildfire events.
Information that I hope every reader will use to help us protect the lives of our firefighters, homes, infrastructure, water, recreational assets and wildlife together.
This type of effort between local media and the 18 organizations on the Forest Health Council is unprecedented in the state.
It is a tribute to the caring and collaboration that make this community so special.
Thanks are also due to the Chaffee County commissioners for their continued convening of Envision. The non-profit organization catalyzes citizens to support the community and landscapes that make Chaffee County special, and to the Forest Health Council Members leading implementation of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
Cindy Williams
Envision Co-Lead
