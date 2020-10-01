Walk for Freedom 2020 is an event to raise awareness and to educate about human trafficking. Registration on Oct. 17 starts at 10 a.m., and the walk will start at 11.
The mile-long trek will begin on the sidewalk next to U.S. 24 at the end of Forest Square Park.
Free hat and mask while supplies last. Following the walk, there will be a free drawing for gift items.
Come show your support for BV HOPE, your local organization fighting human trafficking, and learn how you can help
If you have questions or want to pre-register, email buenavistahope@gmail.com.
Beth Ritchie
Buena Vista
