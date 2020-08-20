Last week a writer discussed the Electoral College and the concern for one vote, one person. Perhaps the writer has forgotten basic American history.
First, the United States is a Constitutional republic, not a democracy. There are differences. Nowhere in either the Constitution or Declaration of Independence is it stated the U.S. is a democracy. The word does not appear in either document.
Among the many things the founders brilliantly gave us, too many to go into here, was the voting for the president and the Electoral College.
When the founders were discussing the forming of the U.S., many wanted the direct vote for president.
Even then the population centers were New York City and Philadelphia. The small colonies knew if this were to occur, they would never have a voice in the presidential election.
The founders agreed upon the House of Representatives, based on population, the Senate equal for all states and the Electoral College. Each state received one vote per senator and one vote per representative.
Each state voting for representatives to vote their electoral votes. If you read deeply into the documents, it is unlikely the United States would have ever been formed had this compromise not been agreed to.
To give Colorado or any state the right to transfer their electoral votes would go back to what the founders feared.
The most populous states control all presidential outcomes. Candidates merely campaign in the Northeast, West Coast and Chicago. There is not enough population outside those areas to make a difference.
Understating Forida and Texas have an impact, but not enough. If the Electoral College is to be done away with, perhaps a new Convention of States convenes to discuss and possibly vote for that change.
At the same time, consider to no longer have a single United States, but two groups of states with similar ideas, values and principals. Radical concept, not really. For without the Electoral College, the flyover states will have little to no power in the presidential election, thus the federal government.
Vote No on the proposition to allow Colorado to switch electoral votes, no matter which party wins the state. Otherwise, Coloradans are simply pawns of the Northeast and West Coast.
The writer did not comment about the U.S. Senate where each state is equal, no matter the population or physical size. Is this too then antiquated?
Dennis Billings
Buena Vista
