Healthy babies suddenly dying in their cribs is the No. 1 cause of infant mortality (32%). During the 1st year’s six well-baby visits, a USA baby receives 26 vaccinations. The five nations with the lowest mortality only require 12.
None have been tested for safety. Thimerosal (49% mercury, only plutonium is more deadly), aluminum, and formaldehyde are never safe.
Manufacturers face no liability for injuries/deaths unless providing vaccines proven harmful. The $4.1B to settle lawsuits were provided by the 1986 Nat’l Vaccine Injury Compensation program, not by the true culprits! So why test?
Consequently, the U.S. infant mortality rate is the highest out of 33 developed nations: an abysmal 6.22:1K. Singapore, Sweden, and Japan have an infant mortality rate of only 2.80:1K. Since 2014, roughly 700 of our baby children or our baby grandchildren die per week.
So, what happened when the lockdowns cancelled those well-baby visits? Without vaccinations, wouldn’t there be many more unwell babies?
The Vaccines for Children Program and the Vaccine Safety Data link reported a drop-off of vaccinations from March 23 through May 1. And infant deaths plummeted to historic lows, falling by 30%. This is unprecedented!
If the U.S. can save 200 or more babies on average each week by simply foregoing well-baby visits/vaccinations would that be a good thing? But we’d have more mouths to feed.
Our poor earth is suffering – scarce resources used up too quickly by too many people.
Fortunately, this winter, not just babies may have the chance to help relieve this heavy, planetary burden.
The new vaccine for us all will also include RNA to modify our DNA, plus a tracking device to control the 20% of us whose exceptional, immune systems enable survival while other guinea pigs sadly perish.
Nathaniel S. Weeks
Buena Vista
