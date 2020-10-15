So, you are going to vote for Trump?
I have three priorities for choosing the president of the United States.
The first is someone who has a Strong moral basis for making decisions.
The second is someone who cares deeply for others.
The third is someone who will be President for all Americans, not trying to divide us or stir up hate.
Who do you think meets those qualifications?
There are many Americans who are working hard or unemployed trying to feed their families or keep a roof over their head.
Blessings to this community and our country.
I hope we can work together to make things better for all.
Choose wisely.
Joy Johnston
Buena Vista
(1) comment
Thank you for these thoughtful and caring comments, Joy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.