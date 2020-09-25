The current polls indicate the Democratic candidate for president, Joe Biden, will win the 2020 election.
If this happens and you like the outcome, good for you. But be careful what you wish for.
You can pretty well bet that Mr. Biden will not be running the show if he is elected, but will be overwhelmed by some of his party members wanting to push their socialist agenda. If you like socialism, good for you. If you like paying higher taxes, no problem.
Since Mr. Biden chooses to sit on the sidelines during this campaign, it’s not easy to find out about him. He would like you to believe that he supports the blacks but how does he answer to being close friends with the Grand Poobah of the KKK? I guess he might respond by saying, “C’mon man.”
You would like to ask Mr. Biden about his plagiarizing episodes during law school. “Ah, c’mon man.”
Recently, we have learned of the dishonest tactics used by members of our former administration along with some bad actors in the FBI and DOJ to try to remove Trump from office shortly after he was elected.
Not because he had done anything wrong, but because he was not one of the Washington elite and they just didn’t like him.
Former President Obama and VP Biden made sure there was no smooth transition from their administration to the Trump administration.
They just decided without merit (in other words, they broke the law) to aggressively pursue Trump’s National Security Advisor for conversation with a Russian diplomat and while doing so tried to malign our new president.
When words like socialism, communism and anarchy are intermingled with Democrat ideology, it should be anathema to all of us.
Too many Americans have lost lives defending our freedom and democracy to even entertain some of their ideas.
You wonder why some of the Democrat candidates don’t remove themselves from this ideology.
Might be worth thinking about Nov. 3.
Scott Strother
Nathrop
