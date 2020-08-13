I am writing to endorse Keith Baker for county commissioner.
What I love most about our politics in rural Colorado is that labels and national vitriol give way to really knowing the people we elect.
It’s hard not to know Keith; his sincerity, good humor, how he actively reaches out to folks in need and the knowledge he brings to all the intricacies of county business.
Think of all the responsibilities of running a county: managing its growth, promoting sound business, monitoring resources like water and having an eye to the future. Keith has been successfully involved in all of this. In my view, we very much need to keep Keith in office.
One of his greatest achievements has been the recent establishment of the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
In just a few short years the foundation, with county and city help, has raised over $400,000 towards their Emergency Relief Fund.
These funds have gone directly to individuals and not-for-profits serving the community.
Something like this could not happen without the foresight and commitment of county commissioners. Keith is a founding member.
Let national politics have its yelling and blaming. In Chaffee County we have caring people, like Keith, whom we know, respect and have gotten so much done for all of us.
Russ Schnurr
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.