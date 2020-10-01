How long will people tolerate the continuing restrictions and impositions on our liberties? These COVID demands have now been in place for more than 6 months. When will people say, enough? When will they tell them, too much, too long?
This COVID crisis has destroyed countless businesses and the economy and has ruined many lives and marriages. It’s even more disorienting for the kids. When will there be a call to end these massive restrictions and disruptions to our lives?
The population of the U.S. is approximately 330 million. Earlier this week the U.S. death toll from covid (purportedly) passed 200,000. That means the death rate is only 0.061% Covid is not Ebola or the plague! Yet some here (and most in the Front Range) are wearing masks… even outdoors.
We need to use our brains - the little microbes are not hunting for us outdoors. In fact, the virus particles are destroyed by the ultraviolet rays of the sun. And fresh air and exercise actually strengthens our immune systems. Please believe me.
The population of the world is approximately 8 billion. Officials announced last week that 900,000 have (purportedly) died from this “pandemic”. It calculates to a death rate of 0.011% that’s all.
The CDC web site indicated in late August that COVID is still most deadly to the elderly (80+ years old) with an average of 2.6 co-morbidities (pre-existing serious medical issues such as: heart disease, lung disease, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, etc.). Only 6% are dying from the disease itself. The CDC said this! America’s death rate is higher than other countries because of our lifestyle choices.
The restrictions we’ve experienced are the result of unprecedented government overreach… since mid-March. What do you think the government’s goal/agenda is? Manipulation of the masses through fear. And they’ve been very successful.
We should not be sheep. We need to think for ourselves and tell the governor and every health department and media outlet and Fauci to back off. Some of us don’t believe that this disease is as concerning as they portend.
BTW - who authorized all the faded orange signs outside of town that say, Welcome Now Mask Up. And how were those signs paid for?
Tim Burt
Buena Vista
