Back when it was summer, we opened a live music and performance venue alongside the Roastery in BV.
Masks, social distancing, and no more than 10 people at a time to start. As things loosened up we were able to bring in more people and more families, friends, political candidates and travelers to the sandlot that once housed the Buena Vista Opera House.
Our friends from Salida, Leadville, and BV enjoyed a chance to get together and let loose for a couple of hours after being penned up all summer because of the COVID -19 thing.
Bands played, people danced, and dogs slept in the sand. It was a chance to come together instead of coming apart.
There is nothing better than seeing a mother dance with her daughter in the sand. And it happened over and over ... thanks to you.
We will do it again next summer.
Live music heals us all,
Tom Rollings
BVEC, Buena Vista
