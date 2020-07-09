The Buena Vista Optimist Club has had to cancel all of its 2020 fundraisers, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
We have missed seeing our faithful supporters at our pancake breakfasts, trail run, golf tournament and car show.
All of the money we raise goes to fund groups of youth within our schools and community.
A bright spot is that 23 out of 32 businesses and individuals that had given us funds as sponsors for the Mountain Mania Car Show have permitted us to retain those monies to help us fund youth programs until we can resume fundraising in 2021.
In addition, seven businesses left their money with us to use toward their sponsorship for 2021.
Thank you to all of you who were so generous with your funds, we greatly appreciate you.
Merilee Daugherty,
President, BV Optimists
