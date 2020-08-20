Abraham Lincoln once spoke about “a government of the people, by the people, and for the people” in his Gettysburg Address. But, after reading in the Aug. 13 Times that the Buena Vista board of trustees had evidently been considering reversing the 2016 ballot issue in which voters made the sale of recreational marijuana inside the city limits illegal, I have to wonder.
By all appearances, the board was taking a back-door approach to subvert the will of Buena Vista voters. By any standard, it’s an inappropriate and incongruous proposition when an ordinance is approved by voters on the one hand and then reversed by a vote of the board of trustees on the other.
While I don’t know the specifics of each board member’s arguments, it’s fortunate that the board wisely reconsidered and placed the pot issue on the November ballot for a vote of the people.
In any case, the fact that recreational pot creates extra tax revenues for the city isn’t the point. As a former educator, I admit to hating pot because I’ve personally witnessed its harmful effects on the logical and critical thinking skills of our youngsters and its harmful effects on the cognitive assets of some of our long-practicing senior adults.
More to the point, governance is not a make-it-up as you go process.. With our national election only two months away, it’s extremely important to understand that all federal and state governing bodies are bound to follow their respective Constitutions and applicable laws, not to mention a laundry list of governmental norms and ethics.
So, when a governing body seeks to change the fundamental character and lifestyle of a community without consulting its constituency, we need to ask questions. In this case, I question the judgment of Trustees Eckstein and Rowe, who sought to reverse a ballot issue duly approved by a 65% majority of Buena Vista voters.
If we passively accept a government of, by, and for the special interests, it’s because we have forgotten Lincoln’s simple, but evocative words describing a “government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Whereas Abraham Lincoln was a very wise man, those who unilaterally disregard the will of the people fall far short of this most admirable quality.
Gary E. Goms
Buena Vista
