This is what you call a “stacked deck.”
Yes, the governor of Michigan used to work for George Soros.
Yes, California Governor Gavin Newsome is Nancy Pelosi’s nephew.
Yes, Adam Shiff’s sister is married to George Soros’s son.
Yes, John Kerry’s daughter is married to a mullah’s son in Iran.
Yes, Hillary’s daughter Chelsea is married to George Soros’s nephew.
Yes. ABC News executive producer Ian Cameron is married to Susan Rice, Obama’s former national security adviser.
Yes, CBS president David Rhodes is the brother of Ben Rhodes, Obama’s former deputy adviser for strategic communications.
Yes, ABC News correspondent Claire Shipman is married to Jay Carney, Obama’s former White House press secretary.
Yes, ABC News and Univision reporter Matthew Jaffe is married to Katie Hogan, Obama’s former deputy press secretary.
Yes, ABC president Ben Sherwood is the brother of Elizabeth Sherwood, Obama’s former special adviser.
Yes, CNN president Virginia Moseley is married to Tom Nides, Hillary Clinton’s former deputy secretary.
Yes, this is huge and it’s only a partial list, since the same relationship holds true for NBC and MSNBC.
Trump has been right all along, concerning fake news. Now you can understand how it’s being generated by this stacked deck of incestuous relationships.
J.S. Smith
Buena Vista
