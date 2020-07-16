I have the pleasure and honor of writing a letter of recommendation for Mr. Keith Baker.
Keith is seeking re-election as a County Commissioner here in Chaffee County.
I have known Keith and have done business with him, sought insight from him and queried him on many occasions since he and Evelyn bought the Trailhead.
His humble, straight forward and considered approach is both refreshing and dependable.
Watching his community demeanor to an ever increasing scope of engagement shows his ability to lead, listen and speak truth to power if need be.
A quick look at his resume shows a lifelong investment in service from service on a national level in the Navy to varied participation in civic callings benefiting his community. One is hard pressed to find a more civic minded individual in our county.
I have no problem supporting him in his bid for re-election and can confirm I will be voting for him this fall.
Jeff Bevan,
Nathrop
