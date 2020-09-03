What do we need in a county commissioner?
Someone who is passionate, knowledgeable, dedicated, and willing to work hard.
Our county residents have a wide array of opinions, needs, and visions for the future.
Commissioners spend hours just gathering all these views.
Then comes the difficult task of trying to set policies that represent a reasonable compromise (consensus being nearly impossible on many issues).
Achieving this requires many more hours of discussion and negotiation, as well as excellent organizational skills.
In my experience, Keith Baker has all of the qualities we would want in a county commissioner. He deserves our vote in November.
Cyndi Rader
Buena Vista
