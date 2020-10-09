Max Smith’s article last week about Lew Lowe and his wife Jean was outstanding.
Those of us who knew them, and those of us who knew them in the hard times, I think felt that the article captured the importance of this very talented, very quiet and humble man who meant so much to so many people in this valley.
Thanks, Lew, and thanks Max.
Alan Seeling
Buena Vista
