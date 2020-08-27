Saturday I was having lunch with my wife in Thonhoff park in Salida just happy to be in a green, peaceful place surrounded by large trees with leaves swaying in the breeze.
There was no noise from all the cars and people typically there during the week coming to conduct county business.
There were also no people trying to set the old county courthouse on fire. There were no people trying to destroy the police station.
There were no people smashing the windows in Safeway or any other stores in Salida and there was no looting because they were upset about a bad thing that had happened 1,000 miles away from them.
This is how it should be, but for how long? Even in Alamosa, a protester shot a man in the head who was driving down the street.
People may say you can’t judge the entire movement by what one out of control madman did in a moment of anger. Yet this is exactly what the mob mentality is doing to the police because of what one out-of-control person did who happened to be wearing a uniform.
They say they want justice, but what about the justice for all the people whose lives have been ruined by these riots.
The out-of-control mob mentality loose in America today doesn’t care about you or me, because they decide what is right or wrong. If you happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time or say the wrong thing, then you become the target.
They decide what you can say because they are morally superior to you and the laws in our country don’t apply to them. If you violate their code of conduct and speech, then you need to lose your job or your livelihood or whatever they can take from you.
The thing that separates us from chaos, and what makes us different and better than most of the countries on this planet, is our adherence to the rule of law.
We don’t need any additional hate crime laws, we don’t need inequality committees, and we don’t need more diversity training.
We need to know what the constitution says. Our police and our elected representatives really need to know. Basic rights like the freedom of speech, freedom of religion, right to bear arms, right to be secure in our persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, and our other rights enumerated in the constitution need to be the basis for anything that any police officer does.
These rights need to apply to all people in our country equally because all lives do matter.
So ask yourself, when we have mostly peaceful protests that have destroyed countless lives and businesses, when we have elected officials spout off about defunding the police, surrounded by their personal security details, and when 911 calls take hours or days, is this what you want for America? I sure don’t.
Bob Fread
Buena Vista
