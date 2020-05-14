Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.