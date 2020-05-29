Let’s talk about voting and ask why the Republican Party hates democracy.
Harrumph you say, muttering that this is just another leftist commie pinko fantasy. But before you dismiss this, let me offer up some tidbits that are windows into the Republican Party’s soul, which has been blatantly trying to suppress the legitimate vote for decades.
On March 30, 2020 on Fox & Friends, President Trump said that if you make it easier for people to vote “…you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
Earlier this year one of Trump’s top re-election advisors told a group of influential Republicans in Wisconsin that the Republican Party has “traditionally” relied on “voter suppression” in battleground states to win elections.
Of course Trump and his minions try to spin these statements, but the fact remains that preventing legitimate voters from voting is a key part of Republican strategy and they just admitted it.
Also note that in 1980, Paul Weyrich, the godfather of the far right Christian Nationalist movement said, “I don’t want everybody to vote … as a matter of fact, our leverage in elections quite candidly goes up as the voting populace goes down.” So this has been going on for a long time.
The Republicans claim that their efforts are designed to prevent voter fraud which statement is, in itself, egregious fraud because voter fraud has been proven, over and over again, to be so infinitesimal that it doesn’t even come close to moving the needle.
Remember that Trump’s much ballyhooed voter fraud commission was quietly disbanded because it couldn’t find any significant voter fraud despite Trump’s persistent fantasy that voter fraud is rampant.
In Colorado, which has very strong voter verification protections and has mail-in voting, the Secretary of State only saw evidence of possible double or illegal voting in a miniscule 0.0027 percent of 2,500,000 votes cast in the 2018 mid-term elections.
So now we have Trump lying again about voter fraud and threatening the U.S. Postal Service (to prevent mail-in voting) and his Republican toadies actively supporting him on this because they’re scared that if all the people who can legitimately vote do actually vote it’ll be a Democratic landslide.
They’re efforts are anti-democratic and un-American. Let the people vote and maybe we’ll see this disastrous president ousted and become a tiny unfortunate blip in the history of our great nation.
Eric Simons
Buena Vista
