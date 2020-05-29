Given our national, in fact, global pandemic, we are certain that Keith Baker is prepared to represent our interests as he has done in more pacific times.
Keith is not just another politician. He has made a career of doing the right thing to advance whatever initiatives will benefit his colleagues, neighbors and the community at large.
Please consider what Keith Baker brings to the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners prior to casting your ballots:
• Local, state and federal management experience in public service
• A vision for upholding Chaffee County values as we face the crises of today and tomorrow—and how to continue to apply those values as the county grows and prospers
• Familiarity with county issues and concerns—gained over 16 years of residency and community involvement
• A sense of civic duty and responsibility in maintaining our communities, our environment and our safety.
Mary Banks, Lynn Schultz-Writsel
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.