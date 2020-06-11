Please, I implore you, stop listening to anti-mask opinions.
I will take two facts from a recent letter by Larae Raines.
She asserted that COVID-19 was no worse than the regular flu.
Fact: In America, COVID-19 with all stop gap measures in place has killed three times the number of humans that the flu kills every year.
Second, she stated that trees will not get our carbon dioxide if we wear masks.
Fact: We breathe molecules and atoms in and out, masks do nothing to counter this.
Three, she stated wearing a mask could bring on a cytokinetic storm, a fancy word for a panic attack, caused by – wait for it – too little carbon dioxide in your brain and relieved by breathing into a paper bag. Or wearing a mask.
It is a cytokine storm, cytokinetic is not a word, though it does sound like the power the girl had in “Carrie.”
We need not respect unintelligent opinions, only their right to be heard.
Joe Snively
Buena Vista
