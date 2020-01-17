We are certain we would all agree, whether long time resident or new to town, that no one individual will ever discover all the gems our location has hidden wanting to be discovered. Here is one well worth the time and effort to check out: The Diabetes Prevention Program offered by our Chaffee County Health Department.
The Program does not require that you spend any money. It only requires some of your time and attention. Out of your 168 hours in a week, it costs one.
Some of the benefits we experienced included: Lowering our risk for diabetes, learning when and how to eat/feast in a healthy manner, weight loss, more energy and all the while being supported by a great group of strangers who are now new friends.
We would strongly suggest if you are looking to discover another life-giving aspect of our County, to definitely check this one out. We are stronger, healthier and happier that we did.
A new class is starting at the end of January. You can get more information at Chaffee County Public Health: 719-539-4510.
Russ Rickard and Kim Jagger
Buena Vista
