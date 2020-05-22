I’m writing you today to endorse Keith Baker as Chaffee County Commissioner for a second term.
Keith has a wealth of experience and a track record of doing what is right for Chaffee County.
Besides his extensive qualifications, I know him to be a fair, thoughtful, upstanding and jovial human being. He is the most qualified out of all being considered to be our Chaffee County Commissioner.
Laura Barton
Buena Vista
