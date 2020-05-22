I just returned home from mailing a package at the Buena Vista post office.
Neither of the two employees that I saw were wearing masks. Why not? While they may not be sick, they may be carriers of COVID-19 and can transmit the virus to others.
I don’t have a choice of using a different post office.
I am old and at-risk and I resent their disregard for my safety.
Sandee Jaastad
Buena Vista
