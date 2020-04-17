During these strange times, since I’m not working, I still try to get out onto the river regularly and do some fishing locally.
It makes for great social distancing, my spacing to others usually measured in thousands of feet, rather than a mere 6 feet.
I do have to say that I have, however, been surprised at how many others are also out on the river, and clearly, they are not all locals.
The county keeps calmly asking those that have been coming here from out of the area to please stay away. So theoretically, we, as locals, can be safe, and best of all, have the river to ourselves.
I want to take some time to talk about spring fishing on the Arkansas. While it is one of my favorite times of the year to fish, it does take some thought and planning for success.
I’ve said before that I am often driving along the river, and I can be surprised by some of the places that some folks choose to fish. I wanted to take some time to discuss how you might better decide about where to set up and cast your flies.
As things start to warm up in the early spring, the fish are still largely in their winter holding spots, and this means that they are not as spread out as they will be by late spring.
During the late winter, the fish are in deep, slow runs and current seams.
If you find fish in these spots, you will usually find several holding in the same general area.
On sunnier days, particularly if the night before hadn’t gotten too cold, the trout will start to venture to those sunny, shallow spots with a slow current.
Here they will feed on drifting midges, sometimes even rising for a hatch.
The reason that they are moving into these areas is because the sun warms the shallow, slow water more quickly.
They move here, not because they are cold, but because as the water warms, the biologic activity increases dramatically.
This translates directly into food. It is a combination of their own increasing metabolic rate, and the presence of more food in those spots.
In the early spring, they will not, however, venture too far from their safe haven of deep water.
As you look for fishy spots, keep that in mind, sun on slow, shallow water near deeper water.
As the water continues to warm over the next few weeks, the trout continue to spread out into new feeding lanes.
This happens much sooner in the warmer Salida area than it does here in Buena Vista.
Therefore, many of us head south in the earliest spring. There can be similar conditions in the northern part of the valley, but you have to look for them, as they are much more spread out.
Here in Buena Vista, even in mid-April, it is still early spring.
Thus, I see people fishing in spots that I just don’t think are holding a lot of fish as yet.
I sometimes want to grab them and say, ”No, look, downstream, do you see that deep run? Go fish that slow water along the edge of it, that is where the trout are!”
Just because a spot held fish for you back in August or September, it does not mean that it holds fish in April.
I always look at a spot from the perspective of year round flow as well.
This time of year, a spot might look wonderful. But if it is a raging torrent in June, is it worth it for a trout to set up shop there now?
Likewise, if it looks great in summer, it may be too low in the spring and fall to hold fish.
As the spring progresses, think about two things.
First, as the warm weather progresses upstream, so will the fishing activity. By late spring, I might choose to go upstream from town, rather than downstream.
Secondly, by late spring, the fish will be much more spread out into those more familiar spots where we find them in the late summer and fall.
They are not as dependent on the sun to warm the water, and they will be in familiar feeding lanes.
Downstream, there is a good hatch of Baetis mayflies almost every day April, particularly if it is cloudy.
That hatch will continue to move upstream in the next few weeks and give us some good dry fly action.
It should be happening in Buena Vista later in the month.
Additionally, we should soon see a few caddis start to pop off down in Bighorn Sheep Canyon below Salida as the water temperature finally starts to warm into the 50s.
There are sometimes a few larger stoneflies and even grasshoppers starting to appear. That will soon make the choice of a large dry trailing a small nymph an interesting choice at times in the very southern end of the valley.
Meanwhile, here in the northern end of the valley, keep looking for that winter holding water, and fish close by.
Soon enough, the Baetis mayflies will start to appear, as the springtime fishing just continues to shift upstream. Focus on getting good drifts, and the effort can be rewarded with some great fishing.
Larimer has been an avid fly fisher and fly tier for almost 40 years. He has an advanced degree in Wildlife Science and taught college and high school environmental science, marine ecology and biology for many years. In addition to fly fishing, he is a skilled naturalist and birder. He and his wife own Rock Run Gallery in Buena Vista, and he is a full time guide for Ark Anglers.
