It is always a sad event to see the winter pass. An attack of tourist deprivation has never been a problem at this point in the season; they’ll be here soon enough.
It’s about this time that the conversation, whether in the PO or on social media begins to drift towards topics related to the length and depth of the winter, the desire for summer sun.
Especially in an election year, this is a welcome respite from the key-bored opinions and kindergarten parroting of memes that have become the pinnacle of daily creativity for many of us.
It’s a testimonial to human inventiveness that we now have something that is more futile to discuss than the weather.
For my part, it is far more engaging to hear about friends plans or lists for the coming seasons. Just how do they prepare and actualize a rewarding outcome in the months ahead?
In the various spheres in my life: Art, fly fishing, skiing and rock & roll all use this month to flesh out schedules of places I’d like to be, things I’d like to do, people I’d like to share them with, and the approximate cost of doing so in time and money.
Fishing guests to contact, shows to enter, lift tickets to use before the end of the season, concerts to put on the calendar all require my attention.
One of the disorders that can plague and frustrate any enjoyment of the process could be called CLM or Compulsive List Making.
By the time March has arrived, the desk is littered with multiple task assignments, optimistically numbered and organized. These days, I’ve learned to keep them shorter and focused, so I am making progress.
Thanks to a lifetime of skiing, the cabin fever that afflicts many has never been a problem.
Neither has sunlight deprivation, although I did nearly lose my mind living in a north-facing ground floor ski condo for a winter once.
Fortunately, we stayed the sunny side of the Donner party, thanks to exceptional snowfall at the ski area.
The fly fishing itch is a different creature, however. The pathology runs deep. Currently, there is an increasing number of people both familiar and new, stopping in the shop.
Some like myself are picking up a few flies and info before gearing up, braving the chill and getting out on the river during the productive middle hours of the day.
The majority is looking for something else, the relief or hope that springs (pun intended) from the little shifts in light and occasional warmer days.
Reminiscing last season’s successes, pulling up pics on the phone, comparing notes on strategy and technique stoke the fire.
Sometimes, it can feel like the anticipation is better than the actual event. Even just the chance to engage in angling conversation and share the speculation of days on the water ahead is like a ray of warm light.
My own optimism and motivation follows this trend, always has. This has sometimes led me to some memorable discoveries and spectacular errors in judgement, in an effort to jump the gun.
Case in point, a couple of weeks ago found me in Aspen for a series of days spent skiing in the morning and fly fishing in the afternoon.
Saving the best for last, I racked up 13,000 feet of double black vertical, including hiking Highlands Bowl in about 3 hours.
Forty-five minutes later and I was hip deep in the Fryingpan River, surrounded by feeding trout and testing out new tactics and flies, alone in the midst of the quiet falling snow.
The fish were cooperative, the new patterns were working. Sounds idyllic, right?
It was until the wading staff wedged in a crevice, pulled me off balance, a river rock shifted beneath me, and the bug-eyed dive into the pool followed. Cold and wet with the car close enough that hypothermia wasn’t an issue, was the best outcome one could hope for.
Fast forward to last week, and Dream Stream saw a bump in flows out of Spinney Reservoir. This is notable to a fly fisher because the extra water can entice fish to begin to move upstream for their spring spawning run.
Despite a less than stellar forecast, it was easy to justify the drive over to recon the situation. Sunny skies did little to disguise the ubiquitous gale force winds of South Park.
The coming storm, heavy with snow, could be seen spilling over the pass. The dog and I braved it for an hour and a half, looking for any sign of early arrivals from the lake without success.
Ready to head back to the car, we strolled back to a familiar spot and with better light for the moment, caught a hint of movement on the edge of the current. It was just enough to warrant waiting a few minutes to see, frozen digits could wait.
Shortly, the dark smudge moved again, just enough to verify that it was a fish, not moss in the current.
The second drift of the flies was interrupted by a tightening line and quick hookset. In the chill, the fight was short, sweet and completed with a safe release.
The reel now frozen solid, it was a quick hike back to the car, and the itch was scratched nicely for another day.
Andrews is head guide for ArkAnglers fly fishing guide service and an internationally recognized artist. His artwork can be viewed at AVDI Gallery in Buena Vista and at viewgallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.