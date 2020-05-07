Is everyone enjoying themselves? Like so many, the past 45 days have been spent immersed in the new hobbies of weekly retail foraging, daily news data evaluation and my personal favorite, home improvement projects.
This sort of catch-up-on-lists game has proven durable, certainly helped keep the brain focused on seeing if the curve flattening guidelines would work.
Fortunately, when the two main activities/vocations you’ve chosen are mostly solitary by design, it doesn’t take much self-discipline to just keep doing what you always do. Now being 65 is just a little more incentive.
The art of painting is especially suited to isolation and quarantine. I’ve been hoping for decades to find a way to get the paintings to just create themselves, but no osmosis yet.
Stuck doing the work myself, I’ve come up with an effective style that guarantees long, uninterrupted hours of solitude.
Using oils, no one wants to hang out in the studio and huff fumes for long periods and the excessively LOUD music I love to create to generally renders conversation useless.
Brief respites outside the studio to eat, hydrate and clear the senses are all that are needed. I never have to leave home to get work done.
Fly fishing, on the other hand, often requires at least a little bit of travel and exposure to the rest of humankind. This is escalated when it’s also your livelihood and subject to the same constraints as all the other “non-essential” businesses. It came as no surprise when we were forced to shut down the guiding, right as the first busy seasonal wave of guide trips usually starts.
Even as our retail operations at both stores have reopened, we continue to follow the guidelines, believing that it puts the health of our guests and staff as the most important priority. And that is a temporary situation we need to work with, rather than against.
Understandably, at a time when a fishing guide should be up to the waist in water and business, there’s been a large void to be filled.
There’s nothing like unplanned time off to really set the circuits between the ears to firing. Rather than waste time dwelling on the loss or change, it’s always felt better to shift focus to the unique opportunity of having a spring with no time constraints. For the first time in many, many years.
For an observation nerd, it’s been priceless. This has been a chance to be on the water virtually every day, without the responsibilities of helping clients excel and stay safe. Not only am I able to test new gear, tactics, flies and techniques, but also have the luxury of absorbing the deeper sociology of both the sport and these stranger times.
Over the past month, it has been isolating and rejuvenating to be out on our local waters for a few hours virtually every day.
With the state and county guidelines, this led to many hours without seeing many other anglers or other recreationists, particularly from outside the area. The efforts to level the curve looked to be in full swing.
At this point in the observations, it was critical to note the two fundamentally different patterns in the fishing populace.
This is arguably a constant, no matter where one is or what type of fishing is being practiced. One can move between or blend them together, but a preference develops quickly
One group would seem to focus on the familial, social approach, where it is the experience shared with friends and family that makes the day worthwhile.
Camaraderie, friendly competition and tribal ritual are the hallmarks. Whether it is a small group rigging up streamside, puffing on annual cigars or multiple generations and genders spread out along a beach, it is as much about the company as it is about catching fish.
Anyone who thinks their spouse doesn’t like to “chat” should hear a recording of the endless banter that goes on during a social fishing trip.
The polar opposite is seldom found in groups of more than two or three, most often solo. With the singular focus reminiscent of a monk or a sniper, this group seeks out the solitary version of the experience.
Whether separated by distance or just self-absorption, they tune out all distractions in pursuit of the art. Words mean little compared to results. As previously noted, I can spend most of my personal fishing time in this fashion.
With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions this past weekend, it gave me a chance to observe how both factions might respond.
On Saturday, I ventured over to Antero Reservoir. With boat ramps now open and cheap gas, I’ve never seen the place more crowded, especially along the banks where families and clans had set up tents and picnics.
Kids enjoying the water and mud, parents relieved to not be at home for a few hours. It felt like a joyful carnival had convened for the day.
I picked my way carefully through the throng, buff pulled up to my eyes, and launched my float tube. After an hour of “research” a hundred yards off the beach.
Steps were retraced to the car amid the surround sound of multiple conversations. Safely sanitized and unmasked, it was homeward bound.
Sunday presented a totally different perspective. At the invitation of a friend, my wife and I were able to fish opening day at a private trout club in the valley.
The “Jurassic Trout” nature of the clubs is often a singular, excessive experience and the season opening can prompt hordes of members and their guests to descend.
Strangely, most of the cabins remain shuttered and there were very few others on the water. It occurred to me that many of the owners are over 65 and might have been a factor. Again out in the tube, I had an opportunity to observe.
This time it was just nature. The splash of fish after their prey and our flies, warring Canada geese, the rattle of a kingfisher and the occasional slam of a car door were the only disruptions.
Kicking our way back in, we spotted a bald eagle circling over the buffet of ponds and lakes. “Fishing, like freedom of choice is good for America” was the last thought for the day.
Andrews is an aspiring headline writer (yes folks, that’s his headline again this week), head guide for ArkAnglers fly fishing guide service and an internationally recognized artist. His artwork can be viewed at AVDI Gallery in Buena Vista and at viewgallery.com.
