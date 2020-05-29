At least 60 years ago, at about 6, I experienced a seminal landmark in my life. My parents owned a business back in Ohio where I grew up, they worked 6 days of the week and on Sunday there was church, so there wasn’t much time for family activities.
However, the big holidays were for family, and on the summer holidays, Memorial Day, July Fourth, and Labor Day, we had a tradition. Early in the morning, we would meet family friends, and have a big breakfast picnic at a park. With eggs, fried potatoes, bacon, pancakes, fresh fruit salad, it was quite a spread.
Afterward there would be softball, horseshoes, hiking, and all of those things that families did together in the 1950s. But what I remember best on one of those picnics, most likely a Memorial Day picnic, is different.
We were a large group, and I was the youngest kid of the bunch. Everyone had a job making breakfast, or was off playing games, except for me. I was sitting alone at a picnic table. I remember well that it was in a grove of trees, and over this particular table hung a low branch.
I was just sitting quietly, and suddenly a bird landed on the branch, just three feet above me. This was not just any ordinary bird. It was red, not red like a cardinal or any other red that I had seen, it was an intense scarlet was seared into my memory forever.
In addition, the wings and tail were a shiny, coal black. I sat still, and the bird just looked at me for a few seconds, and flew off. I never forgot that moment, as never had I imagined that something so beautiful, something that seemed tropical, could exist in the woods of northeastern Ohio.
That was it. From that moment on, I had a love of birds that would last the rest of my life. I learned later that the bird that I saw was a scarlet tanager, and it is still one of the most beautiful birds on the planet.
I was a kid that spent a lot of time off by myself in the fields and woods. My main companions were a pile of Golden Nature Guides. I had them on every topic imaginable, and I immersed myself in every word and picture – trees, birds, wildflowers, rocks and minerals, weather, fishes – everything that you could imagine in nature.
Years later, I no longer have the Golden Guides, but taking several bird walks a week are the norm for me, especially during this pandemic, and I spend a lot of time with my nose in field guides. There is no better form of social distancing. Actually, I realized long ago that I am a natural at social distancing. It’s just that, now, it’s a thing.
I’ve read that during this pandemic, many people have found that birding is a great activity for that mental health that we all need in these times. People are taking up birding, and finding out how rewarding it can be.
The other day, I was talking with Buena Vista resident and new birder, Chris DeFurio. Chris told me that she has taken up birding for that mental well-being, and has discovered that there is untold beauty in our local birds.
You’d think that if we really had all of these bright scarlet, yellow, orange, and blue birds all around us, that we would see them all of the time. However, birds, even the brightest colored of them, have a way of instantly disappearing as they land in the leaves. They’re there, and then they’re gone.
Most people are not very well versed in natural history these days, and on top of that, most are not trained in being observant. But, in the isolation of this shutdown that we have experienced the last couple of months, one of the bright spots is that it has made us slow down, look, and listen to nature.
Slowing down, looking and listening are what it takes to be a birder. When we do slow down and watch, nature around us starts to show itself. If you try, I guarantee that you will see and hear some things that should truly astound you. Your skills will improve quickly.
There are a number of good resources to help you get into birding. I’ll list a few here. First, a local group can help a lot. GARNA has a birding club that you can join. Secondly you will need a good pair of binoculars and know how to adjust them to your own eyes.
There often are questions about guides. The gold standard in bird guides are the David Sibley guides. You can get the big one, The Sibley Guide to Birds, 2nd edition that covers all of the United States (except Hawaii) and Canada. You could also get the smaller Sibley Birds of the West that includes Colorado.
Best, you can get the Sibley V2 app for your phone or tabliet. It covers all of North America north of Mexico, and includes songs and calls as well. The nice thing is that you can put in your location as Colorado, and it will just give you the expected birds for our state.
There are a number of other guides, the National Audubon Society and National Geographic are very good, but shy away from guides published more than ten years ago. Bird classification has changed considerably over the past thirty years, as DNA analysis has been developed. Several species have been lumped together or split apart, and with that, many “official” names have been changed.
Another great free resource is Cornell’s Merlin app. When you have a bird that you need to ID, Merlin will ask you a few simple questions, or you can drop in a photo on your phone. Merlin will instantly give you an ID that is accurate much of the time.
Finally, try the American Birding Association’s “What’s This Bird” Facebook group. You can submit photos to this worldwide group, with the date and location of the sighting. Usually in minutes, the experts in this group will give you an ID, complete with explanations of how they came to that conclusion.
My advice always to beginners is, first learn major groups by bill type and overall shape. Think of an American robin and a mountain bluebird, both familiar birds in this area. Look at their basic shape, ignoring color, and you will see that they are very similar. It makes sense, as both belong to a group of birds called thrushes.
Being able to quickly decide whether you are looking at a thrush, a warbler, a blackbird, or a woodpecker will streamline your learning curve considerably. Remember, shape is more important in identification than is overall size and color, which become very subjective in the field. Habitat too, is important. But remember, always take note of the bill shape.
Over time, you can get very good, even learning to identify birds by sound. You might start to keep a life list of species that you have seen. You might try out Cornell’s eBird. It is found both on the web and on an app. You can enter the birds that you have seen into the eBird database.
You can see what others have seen, on species maps, from any part of the world. eBird even keeps your life list and a record of all of your entrees, whether you saw them on a trip, driving down the highway, on a bird walk, or sitting in the kitchen looking at your birdfeeder!
Buena Vista has a number of birds that can be really exciting. Lewis’ woodpeckers are fairly common in town, while declining over much of their range. Mountain and western bluebirds are always a joy, as are the orioles and tanagers. You might identify several species of ducks on the river or local lakes.
Best yet, you might get a glimpse of bald eagle or an Osprey over the river or even see a golden eagle soaring overhead.
