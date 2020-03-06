Last week’s column compared the Capitol to a haunted house. If you were in the building Tuesday morning, you probably would have believed it.
House members were walking around like zombies after being on the House floor until 4 a.m., debating the death penalty bill. The initial debate on SB 20-100 (repeal of the death penalty) went on for over 12 excruciating hours.
The question of whether or not the death penalty is good or bad is not an R or D issue.
The bill had both R and D sponsors in the Senate and had House Ds arguing against bill’s House D sponsors – interesting, huh?
Recognizing the fact there is no rhyme nor reason to how different folks feel about the issue, I (along with the other Rs) argued for a petition clause to allow the people to vote on the issue.
Historically, the death penalty in our state has had a checkered past. The first official execution – others undoubtably preceded it as frontier justice – was the hanging of John Stoefel in 1859.
In 1861, Colorado was incorporated as a territory and adopted a formal death penalty law. In 1889, a new law required all executions to be conducted within the walls of the state prison in Cañon City to eliminate the crowds. Then the pendulum began to swing.
Amid an outcry over the morality of the death penalty, Gov. Adams signed a law abolishing capital punishment in 1897. However, that did not work out so well – after several lynchings and concerns about vigilante justice, the death penalty was reinstated in 1901.
In 1934, Colorado became the second state to adopt the gas chamber as its execution method. Years passed, and then in 1966, voters soundly defeated a ballot initiative to abolish the death penalty. In 1967, Luis Monge was executed in Colorado – the last gas execution in the U.S.
The will of the voters was trumped in 1972 when the U.S. Supreme Court (Furman v. Georgia) halted all executions nationwide.
Two years later Colorado voters passed a rewritten death penalty law, only to have it struck down by the state Supreme Court in 1978. Seven men were taken off death row as a result.
Stay with me now – the following year, the Colorado Legislature passed a new bill reinstating the death penalty (Gov. Lamm allowed the bill to become law without his signature).
In 1988, Colorado adopted lethal injection as its method of execution. Nine years later, Gary Lee Davis became the first Colorado inmate to be executed in 30 years.
A U.S. Supreme Court case (Ring v. Arizona 2002) ruled the death penalty must be decided by a jury. Colorado currently has three men on death row. Nathan Dunlap – killed four people at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in 1993; Sir Mario Owens – killed three people at Aurora Park in 2003 and, Robert Ray – killed a witness (current Sen. Fields’ son) in a murder trial in 2005.
Gov. Polis has stated he will commute all three sentences when SB 20-100 passes.
Epilogue: On Feb. 26, after a total of nearly 16 total hours of emotional debate, the House voted 38-27 to abolish the death penalty in Colorado.
Because of vacancies, surgeries, etc., the first unanimous 65-0 vote in the House for this session was on Wednesday. It took 50 days out of the 120-day session to get everyone together for a complete House, that might be some kind of a record.
Toward the end of the week, with the death penalty issue decided, House floor work returned to normal, whatever that means.
One of my bills (HB 20-1032 – Timing K-12 Standards Review) passed 64-0 and is on its way to the Senate.
At one point, there was a rumor floating around that the House would have to meet on Saturday to make up for the 16 hours of floor work lost in the extended aforementioned debate.
There is a fine line between getting the work done and punishing members for extended debate. By the way, we were not called back on Saturday.
I am sure this week will be another one full of surprises as well. We still have a lot of stealth bills flying around out there. When they land, the intensity will crank up once again.
As always, feel free to call my office in the Capitol at 303-866-2747 or send me an e-mail: wilsonforhd60@gmail.com or james.wilson.house@state.co.us – we can still arrange tours.
